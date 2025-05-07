Expert Outlook: Astera Labs Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $103.67, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 11.39%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Astera Labs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $75.00 $70.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Lowers Buy $100.00 $150.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $100.00 $120.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Announces Outperform $82.00 - Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $125.00 $105.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Astera Labs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Astera Labs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Astera Labs analyst ratings.

Get to Know Astera Labs Better

Astera Labs Inc designs and delivers semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates semiconductor technology, microcontrollers, sensors, and software to enhance performance, scalability, and data management. The company offers products such as integrated circuits (ICs), boards, and modules, catering to hyperscalers and system OEMs. The company's solutions focus on data, network, and memory management in AI-driven platforms.

Key Indicators: Astera Labs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Astera Labs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 179.32% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Astera Labs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.52%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Astera Labs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.67% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Astera Labs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.43% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Astera Labs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

