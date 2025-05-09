Expert Outlook: Ardent Health Partners Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $19.86, along with a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.92% lower than the prior average price target of $20.67.

The standing of Ardent Health Partners among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Cassorla Guggenheim Raises Buy $18.00 $16.00 Jason Cassorla Guggenheim Announces Buy $16.00 - Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Outperform $18.00 $19.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $22.00 $22.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $22.00 $22.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $21.00 $23.00 Raj Kumar Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $22.00 $22.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ardent Health Partners. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ardent Health Partners compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Ardent Health Partners's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Ardent Health Partners's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Ardent Health Partners: A Closer Look

Ardent Health Partners Inc is an operator of hospitals and a provider of healthcare services in the United States. It provides both general and specialty services, including internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, women's services, neurology, urology, and emergency services, within inpatient and ambulatory care settings. The company has one reportable segment: healthcare services that provides healthcare services predominantly through its ownership and operation of hospitals, certain of which provide related healthcare services through physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities. Ardent has 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care that operate across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas.

Breaking Down Ardent Health Partners's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Ardent Health Partners faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.79% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ardent Health Partners's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.59%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, Ardent Health Partners adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

