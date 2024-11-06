Expert Outlook: Arcus Biosciences Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $25.12, with a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. Marking an increase of 1.17%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $24.83.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Arcus Biosciences among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $20.00 $20.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Raises Overweight $29.00 $25.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $20.00 $20.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Neutral $20.00 - Eva Fortea Verdejo Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $29.00 - Robert Driscoll Wedbush Maintains Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Jason Zemansky B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $23.00 $24.00 Robert Driscoll Wedbush Maintains Outperform $30.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Arcus Biosciences. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Arcus Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Arcus Biosciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Arcus Biosciences's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Arcus Biosciences analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Arcus Biosciences: A Closer Look

Arcus Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company focuses on an ATP-adenosine pathway, which is a key driver of immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment to create and optimize differentiated small-molecule immuno-oncology product candidates. Its product pipeline includes Domvanalimab, Etrumadenant, AB598, Casdatifan among others. Arcus conducts clinical trials for different types of cancers such as Lung, Colorectal, Pancreatic, and others. The company operates through a single segment which is the business of developing and commercializing immunotherapies.

A Deep Dive into Arcus Biosciences's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Arcus Biosciences displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 34.48%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Arcus Biosciences's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -238.46% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arcus Biosciences's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -13.86%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arcus Biosciences's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, Arcus Biosciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

