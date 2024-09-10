Expert Outlook: Arch Capital Group Through The Eyes Of 12 Analysts

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $114.42, along with a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $104.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.32% from the previous average price target of $108.64.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Arch Capital Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charlie Lederer Citigroup Raises Neutral $114.00 $105.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $120.00 - Harry Fong Roth MKM Raises Buy $125.00 $110.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $110.00 $111.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $121.00 $120.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Raises Outperform $112.00 $108.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $115.00 $110.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $104.00 $100.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $108.00 $106.00 Jay Cohen B of A Securities Lowers Buy $118.00 $119.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $106.00 $96.00 Cave Montazeri Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $120.00 $110.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Arch Capital Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Arch Capital Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Arch Capital Group's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Arch Capital Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Arch Capital Group analyst ratings.

Discovering Arch Capital Group: A Closer Look

Arch Capital Group Ltd is a Bermuda company which writes insurance and reinsurance with operations in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and United Kingdom. The business operates through three underwriting segments: insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage two operating segments: corporate and other. The insurance segment provides specialty risk solutions to client across a variety of industries. The reinsurance segment provides reinsurance services which cover property catastrophe, property, liability, marine, aviation and space, trade credit and surety, agriculture, accident, life and health, and political risk. The mortgage business provides risk management and risk financing products to the mortgage insurance sectors through platforms in the U.S., Europe and Bermuda.

Key Indicators: Arch Capital Group's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Arch Capital Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 31.2% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Arch Capital Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 30.99%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arch Capital Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.56%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arch Capital Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.96%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Arch Capital Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ACGL

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ACGL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.