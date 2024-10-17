Expert Outlook: Arbor Realty Trust Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 0 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $14.62, a high estimate of $16.50, and a low estimate of $12.50. Observing a 6.33% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $13.75.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Arbor Realty Trust. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Underweight $13.50 $12.00 Steven Delaney JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $16.50 $16.00 Stephen Laws Raymond James Raises Outperform $16.00 $15.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $12.50 $12.00

Arbor Realty Trust Inc is a specialized real estate finance company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets, consisting of bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, preferred, and direct equity. In addition, it may also directly acquire real property and invest in real estate-related notes and certain mortgage-related securities. The company has two business segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Structured Business Segment. The company is externally managed and advised by Arbor Commercial Mortgage, LLC.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Arbor Realty Trust's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.7%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Arbor Realty Trust's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 30.21%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arbor Realty Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.94%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arbor Realty Trust's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.32%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Arbor Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 3.23, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

