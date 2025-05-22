Expert Outlook: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Through The Eyes Of 17 Analysts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) underwent analysis by 17 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 10 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $33.47, with a high estimate of $57.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average represents a 13.91% decrease from the previous average price target of $38.88.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Apellis Pharmaceuticals is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $41.00 $49.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $20.00 $30.00 Ryan Deschner Raymond James Lowers Outperform $52.00 $75.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $23.00 $41.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $18.00 $21.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $20.00 $28.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $26.00 $30.00 Colleen Kusy Baird Lowers Outperform $47.00 $55.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Lowers Buy $29.00 $40.00 Eliana Merle Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $44.00 - Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $21.00 $24.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $31.00 $30.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $54.00 $50.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $25.00 $26.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $32.00 $36.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Lowers Neutral $29.00 $30.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $57.00 $57.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Apellis Pharmaceuticals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Apellis Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Apellis Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Apellis Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Apellis Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

Get to Know Apellis Pharmaceuticals Better

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.21%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -55.29%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apellis Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -46.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.9%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.86. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

