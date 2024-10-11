Expert Outlook: Amicus Therapeutics Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $18.0, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average has decreased by 3.59% from the previous average price target of $18.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Amicus Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $18.00 $19.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $20.00 $20.00 Dennis Ding Jefferies Announces Buy $18.00 - Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $16.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amicus Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amicus Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Amicus Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Amicus Therapeutics's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Amicus Therapeutics analyst ratings.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. The company is engaged in developing a pipeline of medicines for rare metabolic diseases, including a rare disease gene therapy portfolio. It has a portfolio of product opportunities, including oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants; a clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease, and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio. The company has one segment focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of advanced therapies to treat a range of devastating rare and orphan diseases.

Financial Milestones: Amicus Therapeutics's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Amicus Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 34.04%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -12.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amicus Therapeutics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.93%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amicus Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -2.13%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.35, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

