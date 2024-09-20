Expert Outlook: Ameris Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Ameris (NYSE:ABCB), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ameris, revealing an average target of $69.4, a high estimate of $76.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 17.23% increase from the previous average price target of $59.20.

The standing of Ameris among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $73.00 $69.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $69.00 $54.00 Kevin Fitzsimmons DA Davidson Raises Buy $76.00 $61.00 Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $65.00 $60.00 Tyler Stafford Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $64.00 $52.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ameris. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Ameris compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ameris's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates through Ameris Bank, its subsidiary. The company operates branches in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. It offers traditional banking services such as business banking, personal banking, checking, savings, mobile banking, and others. The bank is organized into five segments: banking, retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA, and premium finance. The company generates most of its revenue from the banking segment. Ameris intends to acquire banks in its geographic region to increase its market share and expand beyond its current market.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ameris showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.5% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ameris's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 31.31% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ameris's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.57% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ameris's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.35%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3, Ameris adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

