Expert Outlook: Alphabet Through The Eyes Of 24 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 24 analysts have shared their insights on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 7 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 6 5 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $197.83, a high estimate of $240.00, and a low estimate of $171.00. Observing a 2.86% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $192.33.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Alphabet by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $210.00 $178.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $208.00 $200.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth Capital Raises Buy $205.00 $180.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $177.00 $175.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $220.00 $220.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $171.00 $171.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $203.00 $200.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $189.00 $189.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Strong Buy $240.00 $220.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $200.00 $185.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $220.00 $225.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $195.00 $185.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Neutral $186.00 $173.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Market Perform $185.00 $165.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $200.00 $195.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $195.00 $185.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $178.00 $178.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $200.00 $185.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $175.00 $167.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $189.00 $205.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $192.00 $225.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Alphabet. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Alphabet compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Alphabet's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

Alphabet: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Alphabet showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.04% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Alphabet's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 38.28% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alphabet's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.3%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alphabet's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.46% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Alphabet's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

