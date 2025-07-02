Expert Outlook: Ally Financial Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 0 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ally Financial and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $41.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $59.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. Highlighting a 3.03% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $42.90.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Ally Financial among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $59.00 $55.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $41.00 David Smith Truist Securities Lowers Buy $41.00 $45.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $32.00 $34.00 Karl Shepard RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $40.00 $45.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $36.00 $43.00 Brandon Berman B of A Securities Lowers Buy $38.00 $42.00 Giuliano Bologna Compass Point Raises Buy $41.00 $37.00 David Smith Truist Securities Lowers Buy $45.00 $47.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ally Financial. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ally Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ally Financial's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Ally Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ally Financial analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ally Financial

Formerly the captive financial arm of General Motors, Ally Financial became an independent publicly traded firm in 2014 and is one of the largest consumer auto lenders in the country. While the firm has expanded its product offerings over time, it remains primarily focused on auto lending, with more than 70% of its loan book in consumer auto loans and dealer financing. Ally also offers auto insurance, commercial loans, credit cards, and holds a portfolio of mortgage debt, giving the bank a diversified business model, which includes brokerage services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ally Financial

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Ally Financial's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -20.15%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -14.42%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ally Financial's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.15%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ally Financial's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ally Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.6, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

