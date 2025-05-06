Expert Outlook: Allison Transmission Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Allison Transmission and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $103.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $115.00 and a low estimate of $94.00. Experiencing a 9.36% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $114.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Allison Transmission by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $94.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $94.00 $112.00 Luke Junk Baird Lowers Neutral $100.00 $123.00 Tim Thein Raymond James Lowers Outperform $110.00 $115.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $98.00 $110.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Neutral $95.00 $108.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Neutral $108.00 $115.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $110.00 $129.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Neutral $115.00 $120.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Allison Transmission. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Allison Transmission compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Allison Transmission's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Allison Transmission is the largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for commercial vehicles. The company's automatic transmissions allow customers to achieve better fuel and operator efficiency than less expensive manual and automated manual transmissions. Allison serves several end markets, including on- and off-highway equipment and military vehicles. Its on-highway business has about 60%global marketshare. The company's transmissions can be found in Class 4-8 trucks, buses, and a limited number of large passenger vehicles (heavy-duty pickup trucks and motor homes). Allison also produces electric hybrid propulsion systems and is developing e-powertrains.

Allison Transmission's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Allison Transmission's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.92%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Allison Transmission's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.07%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.58%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.44, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

