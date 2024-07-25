Expert Outlook: Allegion Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 1 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $117.5, with a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $112.00. Experiencing a 4.28% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $122.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Allegion among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Underweight $117.00 $112.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Underweight $112.00 $116.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $125.00 $141.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Underweight $116.00 $122.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Allegion. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Allegion compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Allegion's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Allegion's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Allegion analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Allegion

Allegion is a global security products company with a portfolio of leading brands such as Schlage, Von Duprin, and LCN. The Ireland-domiciled company was created via a spinoff transaction from Ingersoll-Rand in December 2013. In fiscal 2023, Allegion generated 75% of sales in the United States. The company primarily competes with Sweden-based Assa Abloy and Switzerland-based Dormakaba.

Key Indicators: Allegion's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Allegion faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.15% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Allegion's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.85%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allegion's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.28%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allegion's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.88%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Allegion's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.49. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ALLE

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ALLE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.