Expert Outlook: Alaska Air Gr Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $53.2, along with a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. Highlighting a 1.12% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $53.80.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Alaska Air Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Buy $55.00 $50.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Raises Buy $52.00 $51.00 Stephen Trent Citigroup Lowers Buy $48.00 $51.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $70.00 $75.00 Christopher Danely Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $41.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Alaska Air Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alaska Air Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Alaska Air Gr's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Alaska Air Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Alaska Air Gr analyst ratings.

Discovering Alaska Air Gr: A Closer Look

Alaska Air Group Inc operates two airlines, Alaska and Horizon in three operating segments. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska's Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, and Costa Rica. The Regional segment includes Horizon's and other third-party carriers' scheduled air transportation for passengers across a shorter distance network within the U.S. and Canada under capacity purchase agreements (CPA). The Horizon segment includes the capacity sold to Alaska under a CPA. It earns revenues from Passenger tickets, including ticket breakage and net of taxes and fees, Passenger ancillary and Mileage Plan passenger revenue.

Breaking Down Alaska Air Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Alaska Air Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.08% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Alaska Air Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.59%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.36%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alaska Air Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.46%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Alaska Air Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.92.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ALK

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Nov 2021 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Oct 2021 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ALK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.