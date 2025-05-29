Expert Outlook: Air Products Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Air Products (NYSE:APD) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 1 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $327.33, a high estimate of $370.00, and a low estimate of $282.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 9.33%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Air Products's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $290.00 - Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $324.00 $335.00 Duffy Fischer Barclays Lowers Overweight $325.00 $355.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $282.00 $330.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $335.00 $370.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $320.00 $365.00 Duffy Fischer Barclays Lowers Overweight $355.00 $365.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $345.00 $373.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $370.00 $395.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Air Products. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Air Products compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Air Products's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Air Products's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Air Products

Since its founding in 1940, Air Products has become one of the leading industrial gas suppliers globally, with operations in 50 countries and 19,000 employees. The company is the largest supplier of hydrogen and helium in the world. It has a unique portfolio serving customers in a number of industries, including chemicals, energy, healthcare, metals, and electronics. Air Products generated $12.1 billion in revenue in fiscal 2024.

Financial Milestones: Air Products's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: Air Products's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.48%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Air Products's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -59.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Air Products's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.39%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Air Products's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.12. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

