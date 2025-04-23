Expert Outlook: Agree Realty Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $78.64, along with a high estimate of $82.50 and a low estimate of $74.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.75% increase from the previous average price target of $77.29.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Agree Realty among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Simon Yarmak |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $82.50|$81.00 | |Haendel St. Juste |Mizuho |Raises |Neutral | $81.00|$74.00 | |John Kilichowski |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $81.00|$78.00 | |Richard Hightower |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $75.00|$74.00 | |Brad Heffern |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $78.00|$79.00 | |Richard Hightower |Barclays |Lowers |Underweight | $74.00|$76.00 | |Brad Heffern |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $79.00|$79.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Agree Realty. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Agree Realty compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Agree Realty's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Agree Realty's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Agree Realty's Background

Agree Realty Corporation operates as a fully integrated real estate investment trust mainly focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry-tenants. The Company is mainly in the business of acquiring, developing and managing retail real estate. Some of its properties in the portfolio include Walmart, 7-Eleven, Wawa, Gerber Collision and others.

Financial Insights: Agree Realty

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Agree Realty's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.49%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Agree Realty's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 26.92%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agree Realty's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.83%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agree Realty's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.52%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.53.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

