Expert Outlook: Agilent Technologies Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $146.25, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. Marking an increase of 1.74%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $143.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Agilent Technologies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eve Burstein Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $135.00 $140.00 Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $160.00 $165.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Underweight $145.00 $135.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $145.00 $135.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Agilent Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Agilent Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Agilent Technologies's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Agilent Technologies: A Closer Look

Originally spun out of Hewlett-Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved into a leading life science and diagnostic firm. Today, Agilent's measurement technologies serve a broad base of customers with its three operating segments: life science and applied tools, cross lab consisting of consumables and services related to life science and applied tools, and diagnostics and genomics. Over half of its sales are generated from the biopharmaceutical, chemical, and advanced materials end markets, which we view as the stickiest end markets, but it also supports clinical lab, environmental, forensics, food, academic, and government-related organizations. The company is geographically diverse, with operations in the US and China representing the largest country concentrations.

Agilent Technologies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: Agilent Technologies's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.62%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Agilent Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.87% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.58%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.5.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

