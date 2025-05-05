Expert Outlook: AGCO Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated AGCO and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $96.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average represents a 6.66% decrease from the previous average price target of $103.38.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of AGCO by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $110.00 $90.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $106.00 $109.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $75.00 $94.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $105.00 $125.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Buy $90.00 $98.00 Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Neutral $88.00 $100.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Neutral $98.00 $95.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Lowers Neutral $100.00 $116.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AGCO. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AGCO. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AGCO compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AGCO compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of AGCO's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into AGCO's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About AGCO

Agco is a global manufacturer of agricultural equipment. Its main machine brands are Fendt, Massey Ferguson, and Valtra; its initiatives in precision agriculture have been organized under the PTx umbrella following a series of acquisitions. While a global business, Agco's sales skew heavily toward Europe/Middle East, representing 50%-60% of sales and even more of operating profits. The company is trying to increase its exposure to the larger North and South American markets. Its products are available through a global dealer network, which includes over 3,000 dealer and distribution locations and reach into over 140 countries. Additionally, Agco offers retail and wholesale financing to customers through its unconsolidated joint venture with Rabobank of the Netherlands.

A Deep Dive into AGCO's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, AGCO faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -29.99% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AGCO's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.28% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AGCO's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.09%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, AGCO adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

