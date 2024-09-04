Expert Outlook: Aflac Through The Eyes Of 12 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Aflac (NYSE:AFL) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $97.33, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $83.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.96% increase from the previous average price target of $89.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Aflac's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $108.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $98.00 $91.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Neutral $109.00 $84.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $81.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Hold $100.00 $82.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $108.00 $105.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Neutral $93.00 $84.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $105.00 $95.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Hold $84.00 $83.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $83.00 $80.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Lowers Hold $83.00 $84.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $100.00 $95.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Aflac. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Aflac compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Aflac's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Aflac's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Aflac analyst ratings.

Delving into Aflac's Background

Aflac Inc offers supplemental health insurance and life insurance in United States and Japan. In addition to its cancer policies, the company has broadened its product offerings to include accident, dental and vision, disability, and long-term-care insurance. It markets its products through independent distributors, selling majority of its policies directly to consumers at their places of work and also reaches out to its customers out of their worksite through digital mediums. The company has two reportable business segments; Aflac Japan which generates the majority of the revenue, and Aflac U.S.

Breaking Down Aflac's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Aflac's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.31% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Aflac's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 34.03%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aflac's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.08%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aflac's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.43% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.29.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

