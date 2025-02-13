Expert Outlook: Advanced Energy Indus Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

Ratings for Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $131.5, along with a high estimate of $145.00 and a low estimate of $105.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $121.71, the current average has increased by 8.04%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Advanced Energy Indus among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Ricchiuti Needham Maintains Buy $145.00 $145.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Maintains Buy $145.00 $145.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $105.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Announces Buy $145.00 - Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $138.00 $110.00 Robert Mason Baird Raises Outperform $134.00 $124.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $98.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00

About Advanced Energy Indus

Advanced Energy Industries Inc provides precision power-conversion measurement and control solutions that transform power into various forms for use in manufacturing and industrial equipment and applications. The firm serves original equipment manufacturers and end customers in the semiconductor, flat panel display, solar panel, and other industrial capital equipment markets. Products include thin-film power-conversion systems, which control and modify raw electrical power into a customizable, predictable power source, and power control modules, which control and measure temperature during manufacturing cycles. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest primarily from Asia and Europe.

Financial Milestones: Advanced Energy Indus's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Advanced Energy Indus faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.73% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -3.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Advanced Energy Indus's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.28% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Advanced Energy Indus's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.63% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Advanced Energy Indus's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.57, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

