Expert Outlook: Advanced Energy Indus Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

Ratings for Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Advanced Energy Indus, presenting an average target of $135.86, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $124.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.39% from the previous average price target of $134.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Advanced Energy Indus. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $160.00 $150.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $130.00 $110.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $140.00 $138.00 Brian Chin Stifel Lowers Buy $130.00 $135.00 Robert Mason Baird Raises Outperform $132.00 $124.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Lowers Buy $135.00 $145.00 Robert Mason Baird Lowers Outperform $124.00 $136.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Advanced Energy Indus. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Energy Indus compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Advanced Energy Indus's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Advanced Energy Indus's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Advanced Energy Indus analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Advanced Energy Indus

Advanced Energy Industries Inc provides precision power-conversion measurement and control solutions that transform power into various forms for use in manufacturing and industrial equipment and applications. The firm serves original equipment manufacturers and end customers in the semiconductor, flat panel display, solar panel, and other industrial capital equipment markets. Products include thin-film power-conversion systems, which control and modify raw electrical power into a customizable, predictable power source, and power control modules, which control and measure temperature during manufacturing cycles. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in United States, with the rest from Mexico, Taiwan, China and All others.

Advanced Energy Indus: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Advanced Energy Indus displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.54%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Advanced Energy Indus's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.1%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Advanced Energy Indus's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.03% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Advanced Energy Indus's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.08% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Advanced Energy Indus's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.55, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

