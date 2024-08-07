Expert Outlook: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $26.0, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. A 7.96% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $28.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $28.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $28.00 $30.00 Keith Tapper BMO Capital Announces Outperform $31.00 - Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $29.00 $29.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $22.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes biopharmaceutical products to address central nervous system disorders. The company aims to discover small molecules drugs that address disorders such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and schizophrenia. Acadia also seeks to in-license or acquire complementary products and candidates. The company's patent applications claim proprietary technology, including novel methods of screening and chemical synthetic methods, novel drug targets, and novel compounds identified using its technology.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 73.75% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.7%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.06%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ACAD

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Mar 2022 Mizuho Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ACAD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.