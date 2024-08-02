Expert Outlook: Acadia Healthcare Co Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $89.67, a high estimate of $94.00, and a low estimate of $83.00. Highlighting a 2.18% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $91.67.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Acadia Healthcare Co by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $83.00 $89.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $94.00 $94.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Lowers Buy $91.00 $101.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $89.00 $91.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Acadia Healthcare Co. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Acadia Healthcare Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Acadia Healthcare Co's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Acadia Healthcare Co's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Acadia Healthcare Co Inc acquires and develops behavioral healthcare facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. Acute inpatient psychiatric facilities and specialty treatment facilities contribute the vast majority of Acadia's revenue in the United States. The U.S. facilities receive the major proportion of payments from Medicaid, with the second-largest proportion from commercial payors. In the United Kingdom, the majority of Acadia's revenue comes from its healthcare facilities, and virtually all of the payment received is from the National Health Service.

Acadia Healthcare Co: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Acadia Healthcare Co's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.06% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Acadia Healthcare Co's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.7%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Acadia Healthcare Co's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.4%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Acadia Healthcare Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.69, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

