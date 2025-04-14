Expert Outlook: Abercrombie & Fitch Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $147.78, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $98.00. Experiencing a 17.44% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $179.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Abercrombie & Fitch among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|---------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Matthew Boss |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $155.00|$168.00 | |Paul Lejuez |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $98.00|$135.00 | |Jay Sole |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $150.00|$210.00 | |Paul Lejuez |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $135.00|$160.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Lowers |Outperform | $125.00|$190.00 | |Matthew Boss |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $168.00|$189.00 | |Corey Tarlowe |Jefferies |Lowers |Buy | $170.00|$220.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Outperform | $190.00|$190.00 | |Alexandra Steiger |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $139.00|$149.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Abercrombie & Fitch. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Abercrombie & Fitch compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Abercrombie & Fitch's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Abercrombie & Fitch's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Abercrombie & Fitch Better

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Understanding the Numbers: Abercrombie & Fitch's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Abercrombie & Fitch's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.81%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Abercrombie & Fitch's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.5%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Abercrombie & Fitch's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.71, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

