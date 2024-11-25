Experience Co Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

Experience Co Ltd (AU:EXP) has released an update.
Experience Co Limited has successfully passed all five resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, demonstrating strong shareholder support. The resolutions included the adoption of the FY24 Remuneration Report and the re-election of three Non-Executive Directors. This outcome reflects confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.
