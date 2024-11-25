Experience Co Ltd Reports Record Financial Performance for FY24

Experience Co Ltd (AU:EXP) has released an update.

Experience Co Ltd has reported its strongest financial performance since 2019, with a 17% increase in revenue and a 27% rise in U/EBITDA for FY24. This growth was driven by strong performances in its Skydive and Adventure Experiences segments, despite challenging market conditions. The company remains optimistic about its long-term earnings potential, supported by operational efficiencies and the return of international tourism.

