Experience Co Ltd Reports Record Financial Performance for FY24

Experience Co Ltd (AU:EXP) has released an update.
Experience Co Ltd has reported its strongest financial performance since 2019, with a 17% increase in revenue and a 27% rise in U/EBITDA for FY24. This growth was driven by strong performances in its Skydive and Adventure Experiences segments, despite challenging market conditions. The company remains optimistic about its long-term earnings potential, supported by operational efficiencies and the return of international tourism.
