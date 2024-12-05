Experience Co Ltd Director Increases Shareholding

Experience Co Ltd (AU:EXP) has released an update.

Experience Co Ltd has announced a change in the interest of Director Alexander James White, who acquired 1,496,548 ordinary shares at $0.13 each, increasing his total holdings to 117,968,567 shares. This acquisition was made through Richmond Hill Capital Pty Ltd, where White is a director and shareholder.

