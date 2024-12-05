Experience Co Ltd Director Increases Shareholding

Experience Co Ltd (AU:EXP) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Experience Co Ltd has announced a change in the interest of Director Alexander James White, who acquired 1,496,548 ordinary shares at $0.13 each, increasing his total holdings to 117,968,567 shares. This acquisition was made through Richmond Hill Capital Pty Ltd, where White is a director and shareholder.
For further insights into AU:EXP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.