Experience Co Ltd Announces Director’s Interest Change

Experience Co Ltd (AU:EXP) has released an update.

Experience Co Ltd has announced a change in Director John O’Sullivan’s interest in securities, with 2,941,058 performance rights lapsing according to the company’s Employee Incentive Plan. Post-change, O’Sullivan holds 5,500,000 performance rights and significant shares through BT Panorama and CLJOS Holdings Pty Ltd. This development could impact investor perception of the company’s governance and strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:EXP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.