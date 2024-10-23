News & Insights

Experience Co Ltd Announces Director’s Interest Change

October 23, 2024 — 04:07 am EDT

Experience Co Ltd (AU:EXP) has released an update.

Experience Co Ltd has announced a change in Director John O’Sullivan’s interest in securities, with 2,941,058 performance rights lapsing according to the company’s Employee Incentive Plan. Post-change, O’Sullivan holds 5,500,000 performance rights and significant shares through BT Panorama and CLJOS Holdings Pty Ltd. This development could impact investor perception of the company’s governance and strategic direction.

