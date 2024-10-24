Experience Co Ltd Announces 2024 AGM Details

Experience Co Ltd (AU:EXP) has released an update.

Experience Co Ltd is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 26th in Sydney, encouraging shareholders to utilize electronic communications for efficiency and environmental benefits. The company emphasizes the ease of accessing the meeting notice and proxy forms online, urging shareholders to submit their proxy forms in advance.

For further insights into AU:EXP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.