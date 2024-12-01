News & Insights

Experience Co Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

December 01, 2024 — 09:17 pm EST

Experience Co Ltd (AU:EXP) has released an update.

Experience Co Ltd has announced a significant increase in the shareholding of its director, Alexander James White. Through an on-market acquisition, White has added 4,290,790 ordinary shares to his existing holding, bringing his total to 116,472,019 shares. This move, priced at $0.13 per share, reflects a strengthened position in the company.

