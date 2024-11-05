News & Insights

Experian Updates Total Voting Rights for Shareholders

November 05, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

Experian (GB:EXPN) has released an update.

Experian plc has announced an update to its total voting rights, reporting that as of October 31, 2024, it has 919,720,508 voting shares available for shareholders. This figure is crucial for investors looking to assess their shareholding interests in accordance with FCA regulations. The update aligns with Experian’s commitment to transparency in its financial disclosures.

