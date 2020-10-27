US Markets
EFX

Experian to appeal ICO's enforcement action on using personal data for marketing

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Experian, the world's biggest credit check company, said on Tuesday it intends to appeal the British data watchdog's enforcement action against the company's handling of people's personal data within its direct marketing services.

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Experian EXPN.L, the world's biggest credit check company, said on Tuesday it intends to appeal the British data watchdog's enforcement action against the company's handling of people's personal data within its direct marketing services.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) on Tuesday ordered the company to make fundamental changes to how it handles the data, following a probe into how Experian, Equifax EFX.N and TransUnion TRU.N used personal data for direct marketing purposes.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EFX TRU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular