Experian to appeal ICO's enforcement action on using personal data for marketing

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Experian EXPN.L, the world's biggest credit check company, said on Tuesday it intends to appeal the British data watchdog's enforcement action against the company's handling of people's personal data within its direct marketing services.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) on Tuesday ordered the company to make fundamental changes to how it handles the data, following a probe into how Experian, Equifax EFX.N and TransUnion TRU.N used personal data for direct marketing purposes.

