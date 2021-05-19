Experian sees Q1 organic revenue growth at 15-20% after annual profit jumps

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published

Experian expects organic revenue growth in the current quarter to be 15%-20%, the world's largest credit data firm said on Wednesday, after strong demand for its analytics services during the pandemic drove its annual earnings higher.

May 19 (Reuters) - Experian EXPN.L expects organic revenue growth in the current quarter to be 15%-20%, the world's largest credit data firm said on Wednesday, after strong demand for its analytics services during the pandemic drove its annual earnings higher.

Pretax profit rose to $1.08 billion in the year ended March 31 from $942 million a year earlier, while organic revenue growth came in at 4%.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters