Experian sees Q1 organic revenue growth at 15-20% after annual profit jumps

May 19 (Reuters) - Experian EXPN.L expects organic revenue growth in the current quarter to be 15%-20%, the world's largest credit data firm said on Wednesday, after strong demand for its analytics services during the pandemic drove its annual earnings higher.

Pretax profit rose to $1.08 billion in the year ended March 31 from $942 million a year earlier, while organic revenue growth came in at 4%.

