Experian quarterly revenue rises on N.America strength

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The world's largest credit data firm Experian EXPN.L on Friday reported a 14% rise in its third-quarter revenue, fuelled by robust demand for its consumer services in North America.

The London-listed company said it now expects annual revenue to grow between 16% and 17%, compared with an earlier forecast of a 15% to 17% jump.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.