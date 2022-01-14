Experian quarterly revenue rises on N.America strength

Contributor
Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

The world's largest credit data firm Experian on Friday reported a 14% rise in its third-quarter revenue, fuelled by robust demand for its consumer services in North America.

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The world's largest credit data firm Experian EXPN.L on Friday reported a 14% rise in its third-quarter revenue, fuelled by robust demand for its consumer services in North America.

The London-listed company said it now expects annual revenue to grow between 16% and 17%, compared with an earlier forecast of a 15% to 17% jump.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters