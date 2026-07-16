Markets

Experian Q1 Revenue Up 7% Organically; FY Guidance Unchanged

July 16, 2026 — 02:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Experian plc (EXPN.L) issued an update on trading for the three months ended 30 June 2026. First-quarter revenue increased 10% at actual exchange rates, 8% at constant currency and 7% organically, in line with the Group's expectations.

Brian Cassin, CEO, said: "Our full-year expectations are unchanged. We continue to execute well, supported by our trusted data assets, scaled platforms and growing AI-enabled opportunities." Experian will release results for the half year ending 30 September 2026 on 18 November 2026.

At last close, Experian shares were trading at 2,709.00 pence, up 2.07%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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