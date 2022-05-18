US Markets

Experian profit jumps 34% on strong consumer services demand

Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Experian posted a 34% jump in full-year profit on Wednesday, as the world's largest credit data firm benefited from robust demand for its consumer-focused services in North America.

May 18 (Reuters) - Experian EXPN.L posted a 34% jump in full-year profit on Wednesday, as the world's largest credit data firm benefited from robust demand for its consumer-focused services in North America.

The company's biggest markets — the UK and North America — saw higher demand for credit reports and scores as the easing of coronavirus curbs, flexible lending criteria and low interest rates helped revive lending and credit activities.

The London-listed firm's consumer business, which provides individual customers with their credit information and helps them raise complaints on credit reports, reported a 22% jump in its consumer services unit membership for the year ended March 31.

Experian reported an annual pre-tax profit of $1.48 billion, compared with $1.08 billion a year earlier. The FTSE 100 .FTSE company's total revenue rose 17%.

