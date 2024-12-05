Experian price target raised to 4,400 GBp from 4,100 GBp at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Experian (EXPGY) to 4,400 GBp from 4,100 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
