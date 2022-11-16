Experian posts stronger profit, flags changing lender behaviour in UK

November 16, 2022 — 02:16 am EST

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Experian EXPN.L posted a higher first-half profit on Wednesday as the world's largest credit card firm was boosted by steady demand for borrowing across its markets amid a cost-of-living crunch in the UK.

The London-listed company said volatility in Britain's economic policy led to some changes in its clients' behaviour, with lenders generally focusing more on risk-based analysis and tweaking their criteria for new customer acquisition.

