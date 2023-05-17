Experian gives weak outlook on North America lending woes

By Eva Mathews

May 17 (Reuters) - Experian Plc's EXPN.L soft annual revenue forecast on Wednesday signalled weak demand amid a difficult lending environment, especially in North America, where the failure of three U.S. regional banks has hurt confidence in the sector.

The world's largest credit data firm expects its annual organic revenue to grow between 4% and 6%, while analysts were expecting growth of around 5.8%, according to company-compiled estimates. Executives also forecast "modest margin growth" for the year.

Shares of Dublin-based Experian were down 4% to 26.30 pounds ($33.19) in morning trade.

"The recent struggles of US regional banks, following the collapse of SVB could hold Experian back a little in the near term," said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Steve Clayton.

While the company has benefited from a rise in overall demand for credit reports from businesses thanks to new launches and growth in the Latin America region, rising borrowing costs has crimped consumer spending, reducing demand for data.

"Tighter lending conditions (especially in North America) are impacting some of Experian's business lines with more direct volume exposure, including its core credit bureau and marketplace, which together account for about 17% of group revenue," Bank of America analysts said.

Global banking has been rocked by the closure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March, and the failure of First Republic Bank in May, as deposit flight forced the Federal Reserve to step in with emergency measures to stabilise markets.

About 67% of Experian's group revenue comes from the North America region.

For the year ended March 31, Experian's organic revenue growth of 7% to $6.59 billion came in slightly below analysts' consensus of $6.64 billion.

Benchmark earnings before interest and tax stood at $1.80 billion, up 9% in constant currencies.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

