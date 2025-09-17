Is Experian (EXPGY) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Experian PLC (EXPGY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Experian PLC is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 253 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Experian PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPGY's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that EXPGY has returned about 20.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 0.4%. This means that Experian PLC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Maximus (MMS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 17.6%.

In Maximus' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 14.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Experian PLC belongs to the Business - Information Services industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 15.4% so far this year, meaning that EXPGY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Maximus falls under the Government Services industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #13. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Experian PLC and Maximus as they could maintain their solid performance.

