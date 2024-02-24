Experian (EXPGF) Price Target Increased by 5.72% to 43.88

The average one-year price target for Experian (OTCPK:EXPGF) has been revised to 43.88 / share. This is an increase of 5.72% from the prior estimate of 41.50 dated December 15, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.84 to a high of 56.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.39% from the latest reported closing price of 43.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Experian. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPGF is 0.06%, a decrease of 37.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.33% to 81K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent International Allocation Portfolio holds 32K shares. No change in the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Global Stock Portfolio holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent International Index Portfolio holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 5.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPGF by 6.81% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

TWAAX - Thrivent International Allocation Fund holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 148.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPGF by 60.08% over the last quarter.

