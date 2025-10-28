Experian (EXPGF) Price Target Decreased by 83.78% to 60.49

The average one-year price target for Experian (OTCPK:EXPGF) has been revised to $60.49 / share. This is a decrease of 83.78% from the prior estimate of $372.94 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $41.03 to a high of $77.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.15% from the latest reported closing price of $47.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Experian. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPGF is 0.69%, an increase of 2.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 170,844K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,307K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,029K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPGF by 0.55% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 9,492K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,206K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPGF by 0.33% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,265K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,068K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPGF by 0.66% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 6,738K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 6,537K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,647K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPGF by 8.36% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.