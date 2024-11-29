Experian Announces Total Voting Rights for November 2024

Experian (GB:EXPN) has released an update.

Experian plc has announced that its total voting rights amount to 919,737,563 as of November 29, 2024. This figure is crucial for shareholders who need to calculate their shareholding interests under the FCA’s rules. The company’s capital structure comprises over 972 million ordinary shares and a significant number held in treasury.

