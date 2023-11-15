News & Insights

Experian 6-month Profit Climbs; Backs FY24 Organic Revenue Growth View

November 15, 2023

(RTTNews) - Global information services company Experian plc (EXPN.L) reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before tax was $763 million, up 48 percent from last year's $517 million, due to revenue growth and reduced non-benchmark costs.

Basic earnings per share climbed 86 percent to 62.3 US cents from 33.5 US cents a year ago.

Benchmark earnings per share were 70.4 US cents, compared to 65.4 US cents last year.

Revenue was $3.42 billion, up 5 percent from $3.25 billion last year.

Further, the company announced a first interim dividend of 18 US cents per share, up 6 percent. The dividend will be paid on February 2 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on January 5.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Experian continues to expect organic revenue growth in the range of 4 percent to 6 percent and modest margin accretion, all at constant exchange rates and on an ongoing basis.

