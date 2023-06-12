Expensify Slides 6%

(RTTNews) - Expensify, Inc. (EXFY) shares are declining more than 6 percent on Monday morning trade after analysts Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to Underweight from Equal-weight. The price target also is reduced to $5 from $9 The shares have been on a decline for the last several days.

Currently, shares are at $6.68, down 6.97 percent from the previous close of $7.17 on a volume of 302,958.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.