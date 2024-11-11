Expensify management to meet with JMP Securitiess

Meeting to be held in the Midwest on November ’14 hosted by JMP Securities.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on EXFY:
- Expensify price target raised to $3.25 from $2.50 at JMP Securities
- Expensify price target raised to $3 from $2 at Lake Street
- Expensify, Inc. Reports Promising Q3 2024 Results
- Expensify’s Q3 2024 Shows Strong Financial Growth
- Expensify reports Q3 EPS (2c), consensus 6c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.