Expensify, Inc. (EXFY) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?

From a technical perspective, Expensify, Inc. (EXFY) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. EXFY's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.

There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

Shares of EXFY have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 18.9%. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that EXFY could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account EXFY's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 1 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on EXFY for more gains in the near future.

Zacks Investment Research

