Expensify Falls On Wider Q3 Loss

(RTTNews) - Shares of Expensify, Inc. (EXFY) are sliding more than 19 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported a third-quarter net loss wider than the prior year.

The quarterly loss was $8.24 million or $0.10 per share compared to $6.35 million or $0.18 per share last year.

Currently, shares are at $10.51, down 18.84 percent from the previous close of $12.95 on a volume of 528,792.

