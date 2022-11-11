Markets
EXFY

Expensify Falls On Wider Q3 Loss

November 11, 2022 — 10:51 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Expensify, Inc. (EXFY) are sliding more than 19 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported a third-quarter net loss wider than the prior year.

The quarterly loss was $8.24 million or $0.10 per share compared to $6.35 million or $0.18 per share last year.

Currently, shares are at $10.51, down 18.84 percent from the previous close of $12.95 on a volume of 528,792.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXFY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.