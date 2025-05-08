EXPENSIFY Earnings Results: $EXFY Reports Quarterly Earnings

EXPENSIFY ($EXFY) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, missing estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $36,070,000, missing estimates of $37,079,448 by $-1,009,448.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EXFY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

EXPENSIFY Insider Trading Activity

EXPENSIFY insiders have traded $EXFY stock on the open market 57 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 57 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXFY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID MICHAEL BARRETT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 1,008,919 shares for an estimated $3,270,920 .

. ANURADHA MURALIDHARAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 61,823 shares for an estimated $216,180 .

. DANIEL VIDAL has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 20,753 shares for an estimated $70,258 .

. RYAN SCHAFFER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 22,691 shares for an estimated $67,721 .

. JASON FAHR MILLS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,353 shares for an estimated $51,203.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EXPENSIFY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of EXPENSIFY stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.