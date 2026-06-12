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EXFY

Expensify Buybacks 6.05 Mln Shares At $1.20/shr In Tender Offer

June 12, 2026 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Expensify, Inc. (EXFY), an expense management software company, on Friday announced the final results of its modified Dutch auction tender offer to purchase up to $25 million of its Class A common stock.

The company accepted 6,053,023 shares for purchase at $1.20 per share for approximately $7.3 million.

The shares purchased represent approximately 6.8% of the company's outstanding Class A common stock as of June 10.

A total of 6,053,023 shares were validly tendered and not withdrawn at or below the purchase price of $1.20 per share.

The company said it will fund the share repurchase with cash on hand.

In the pre-market trading, Expensify is 2.34% lesser at 1.2500 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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