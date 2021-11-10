Expense management platform Expensify valued at $3.87 bln in strong market debut

Adds IPO raise, company background

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Expensify Inc EXFY.O rose nearly 47% in their stock market debut, valuing the expense management platform at about $3.87 billion, adding its name to the growing roster of technology companies that have cashed in on high investor appetite for tech stocks.

Portland, Oregon-based Expensify's shares opened at $39.75. The company sold 9.73 million shares priced at $27 a piece in its initial public offering, at the top of the price range announced earlier, raising $262.7 million.

The financial technology platform, founded in 2008, is a cloud-based expense management software catering to small and medium-size businesses. The company allows customers to scan and reimburse receipts from flights, hotels, coffee shops, office supplies and ride shares.

U.S. markets have seen a flurry of debuts from tech companies this year, such as enterprise automation software UiPath Inc PATH.N and Coupang Inc CPNG.N.

In October, coding platform GitLab's GTLB.O shares jumped about 35% above their offer price in their market debut, giving it a valuation of $14.9 billion.

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and Bank of America are the lead underwriters for the offering.

